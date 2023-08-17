'I just wanted people to notice me': Jessica Chastain ate BANANA PEEL at school

Published
2023/08/17 14:00 (BST)

Jessica Chastain used to eat banana peel so people would "notice" her.

The 46-year-old actress didn't care if people thought she was a "weirdo" because of her bizarre choice of snacks during her school days because she was just desperate for some attention.

Speaking on the 'WTF with Marc Maron' podcast, she admitted: “I remember sitting in the cafeteria and eating orange peels and banana peels because it made people notice me.

“The other kids would be like, ‘Oh my God, look at her.’ I know, it’s terrible. I just wanted people to notice me for being a weirdo, that I was existing, something.”

The 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' actress confessed to being "awkward" and "obnoxious" as a child and her terrible haircut only made her seem even more "nerdy".

She said: “I was kind of nerdy. One time they permed my hair and I looked like Annie, and then we cut it off. I had really short hair, red hair. I look back and I’m like, ‘Oh, what a sweet, clueless person.' "

But once she went to junior high, Jessica was thrilled to find like-minded friends through the school's theatre elective.

She said: “Everyone [was] as weird as I am and we can just create art and do stuff together.

"There was an immediate sense of, ‘Oh, I”m good at this.’”

Earlier this month, the Oscar-winning star admitted she had no choice but to swallow her own vomit during a performance of her Broadway show 'A Doll's House'.

She confessed on the 'SmartLess' podcast: “I threw up [on stage]. I threw up and I swallowed it. And no one knew.

“From then on I was like, ‘I’m not eating within three hours of the show. I’ll just drink water.’ I don’t know if I was nervous — I was kind of sobbing and I, like, leaned over and it happened. And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ You can’t let it out of your mouth.”

The play had no interval so Jessica "couldn't tell anyone" she had been sick - not even her co-star who she had a kissing scene with.

She exclaimed: “I had to kiss someone! It was a nightmare and I couldn’t explain.

“And then the second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, ‘You guys I am so sorry. I vomited.’ … Even talking to someone I was just so [embarrassed].”

© BANG Media International

jessicachastain

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended