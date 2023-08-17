Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott "are ecstatic and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together" following their engagement.

The 43-year-old actress and the 45-year-old 'Property Brothers' star had discussed marriage before Jonathan popped the question and they are excited to continue to build their life together.

A source told Us Weekly: "They’ve been inseparable since they started dating and they connect on so many levels.

"Before they got engaged, they had discussed marriage in great lengths. But as far as wedding planning, they haven’t begun that phase yet. They’re still celebrating their engagement and enjoying each moment as it comes.”

And, Zooey's children - Elsie Otter, eight, and Charlie Wolf, six - who she shares with her former husband, film producer Jacob Pechenik, have “grown really close to Jonathan and he’s a very important part of their blended family".

Zooey and Jonathan first met while they were filming an episode of James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

The pair were then spotted holding hands the following month, one week after Zooey revealed she was splitting from Jacob, who she married in 2015.

They confirmed their romance in October 2019 when they shared a kiss during a taping of ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

The pair’s bond strengthened during the Covid lockdowns, as they shared glimpses into their lives with fans on social media.

Zooey called her beau the most “kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human” in a tribute for their first anniversary, which came amid the pandemic.

She said on Instagram: “I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together.

“Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you.”

Jonathan said on ‘Entertainment Tonight’ in August 2021 about the actress: “We just celebrated our second anniversary … and I know I am dating up.”

He added he plans to “keep raising the bar and keep up with those expectations”.

The couple bought a home together in 2020 for $9.5 million and completed renovations on the five-bedroom Georgian revival two years later.