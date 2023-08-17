Raquel Leviss felt "very betrayed" by Tom Sandoval amid the 'Vanderpump Rules' cheating scandal.

The 28-year-old star has revealed that she all lost of her trust in Tom after his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, discovered an X-rated video of Raquel on his phone.

During an interview on the 'Just B With Bethenny Frankel' podcast, Raquel was asked: "How did you feel knowing someone you thought you were in love with recorded you and then it ends up with a cast of a TV show?"

Raquel then replied: "I felt very betrayed. I felt like I couldn’t trust this person.

"I felt like my privacy didn’t matter to him and he didn’t really give a good excuse besides he wanted me to see it later on to see how beautiful I was. But if he would have asked for permission I would have said no."

Earlier this year, Raquel took to social media to apologise after news of the affair emerged.

The reality star wrote on Instagram at the time: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"