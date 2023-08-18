A study has found that ChatGPT could have a left-wing bias.

The language model-based chatbot was launched towards the end of last year by OpenAI and claims to be able to have conversations and answer questions in a human-esque manner but now a study has warned that a bias seemingly built into the app could impact upcoming elections.

Lead author of the study, Dr Fabio Motoki, told Sky News: "Any bias in a platform like this is a concern. If the bias were to the right, we should be equally concerned. Sometimes people forget these AI models are just machines. They provide very believable, digested summaries of what you are asking, even if they're completely wrong. And if you ask it 'are you neutral', it says 'oh I am!' Just as the media, the internet, and social media can influence the public, this could be very harmful."

As part of the experiment to determine the left-wing bias, the app was asked to impersonate figures from opposing ends of the political spectrum whilst answering ideological questions, and noted when each "individual" being impersonated gave a response to a radical question on a scale of strongly agreeing with the notion to strongly disagreeing with it.

Researchers believe the root of the problem could lie in the algorithms it uses for responses or in the data set that has been programmed into it.

The team is now planning to release their analysis method for others to test out the bias themselves.

Dr Pinho Neto, another co-author, said: "We hope that our method will aid scrutiny and regulation of these rapidly developing technologies."