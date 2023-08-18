Snapchat has resolved a "temporary outage" that caused an AI glitch.

The picture-sharing app - which is owned and operated by Snap Inc - in-app AI chatbot launched earlier this year but users were left confused when the feature posted a one-second Story item earlier this week and now the social media giant has appeared to have written the incident off as a technical issue.

A SnapInc spokesperson told TechCrunch: "My AI experienced a temporary outage that’s now resolved. At this time, My AI does not have Stories feature."

The fature was first announced earlier this year and whilst the company promised fans that it would be useful for things like gift recommendations or suggesting a dinner recipe, it should not be "relied" upon for more personal advice.

At the time, Snapchat explained in a blog post: "My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal. Make My AI your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat.

As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice."