A key ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ plotline sees Task Force 141 “adapt or die” to the oncoming threat of Vladimir Makarov.

It has been unveiled in the latest reveal trailer for the hit game, with Makarov a familiar face for players of the original ‘Modern Warfare 3’ for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

He is introduced for newcomers to the latest sequel as the leader of Ultranationalists who appears to have allies all over the world.

The trailer is set to a cover of Blue Öyster Cult’s ‘Don’t Fear the Reaper’ and promises a “dark and gritty” campaign with cinematic influences in its regular story beats.

Publisher Activision said about the upcoming release: “All 16 launch maps from the original ‘Modern Warfare 2’ have been modernised with new modes and gameplay features and will be available at launch.”

The firm added more than 12 new 6v6 maps will arrive in post-launch live seasons, with one said to be the “largest ‘Call of Duty’ zombies map ever”.

Sledgehammer Games’ ‘Modern Warfare 3’ also adds open combat missions for the first time.

They “emphasise player choice with numerous additional paths and choices to complete objectives” and allowing the game to react to the different approaches the player might take.

Multiplayer modes include crowd-pleasers such as Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed, as well as the new Cutthroat Mode, which pits three trios against each other.

New mechanics such as Tac-Stance allow for intense close-quarters combat encounters, with other movement mechanics yet to be revealed.

‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on 10 November.