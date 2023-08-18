Lisa Vanderpump considering having Rachel Leviss return to 'Vanderpump Rules' but says the "cast don't believe anything she says so there's no point".

Executive producer and star Lisa, 62, revealed Rachel, 28, initially wanted to make a comeback on the show after checking out of the mental health facility she spent time in following her cheating scandal with co-star Tom Sandoval but it was ultimately agreed that she would not return.

Speaking to TMZ, Lisa explained: "When she was in the facility, her team texted and emailed us. We wanted to make sure she was in a good place first. I was going to do a one-on-one with her.

"She talked about coming back, the team reached out but in the end I think she decided not to. The cast don't really believe anything she says so there's no point in her [coming back].

"I did speak to her and we talked about doing a one-on-one. I wanted to talk about her growth and her thoughts after she had been in the facility."

When asked why she wasn't coming back, Lisa said: "Oh I don't know. I don't really understand anything she does."

Lisa was also asked what she thinks about people saying the show won't be successful without Rachel and she laughed and replied: "It was successful before her."

During a recent appearance on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Rachel claimed that Tom, 41, was offered a producer role on the show but Lisa denied it.

She said: "That's hilarious, no. He's not going to be a producer. I'm executive producer and creator of the show and I never heard that before but I don't really understand anything she says or does. Why does she say anything, I have no idea."

Rachel had a months' long affair with Tom, who had been in a nine-year relationship with her friend Ariana Madix, 38.

The affair was revealed during season 10 of the show and season 11 has now commenced filming without Rachel.