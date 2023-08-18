The release of ‘Alan Wake 2’ is being delayed as its makers want to avoid a packed week for new titles.

Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games Publishing have announced shifting its release date 10 days’ later than planned will give fans “more space” to enjoy the raft of titles coming out that month.

The team said in a post to Elon Musk’s X about changing its 17 October release day: “October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favourite games.”

Other games out the week starting 16 October include ‘Endless Dungeon’, ‘Gangs of Sherwood’, ‘Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged’, ‘World of Horror’ and ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’.

The ‘Alan Wake’ sequel, which will now come out on 27 October, is being released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It is more than 10 years since the original game came out for PC and Xbox 360, and Remedy Entertainment shared the sequel is its “most ambitious, complex, and important” game yet.

Actor Ilkka Villi, 48, who plays the returning titular central character, told EDGE magazine: “There have been five concepts of Alan Wake 2’.”

Saga Anderson is the second playable protagonist in the game, who stumbles upon the pages of a horror story about herself that suddenly start to seep into reality.

The game then sees two “separate dark and disturbing paths” intertwine while Alan and Saga try to escape the evil forces.