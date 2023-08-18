Jerry Moss has died at the age of 88.

The music mogul - who worked with business partner Herb Alpert to turn A M Records into one of America’s leading independent record labels - died Wednesday (16.08.23) in Los Angeles.

His family said in a statement: "They truly don’t make them like him anymore and we will miss conversations with him about everything under the sun. The twinkle in his eyes as he approached every moment ready for the next adventure."

UMG CEO chairman Sir Lucian Grainge paid tribute to Moss, saying: "Jerry Moss was one of music’s true pioneers and great entrepreneurs with a unique vision for what a label should be and how to build trusting long-term relationships with artists. The independent spirit he and Herb Alpert championed at A M Records is foundational to the culture that powers UMG today. On behalf of everyone at UMG, we offer our deepest condolences to his family."

Rachel S. Moore, president-CEO of the Music Center said: “Jerry was dedicated to giving back to the community by supporting arts experiences that resonate in the hearts and minds of all Angelenos and meaningfully impact their lives. His artistic influence and business savvy, along with the opportunities he provided for numerous extraordinarily talented artists, changed the course of music forever. That was his gift to us all. We offer our heartfelt sympathies to Tina and the entire Moss family.”

Moss and Alpert went on to release music by artists including Herb Alpert the Tijuana Brass, Burt Bacharach, the Carpenters, Quincy Jones, Liza Minnelli, Cat Stevens, Joe Cocker, Procol Harum, Fairport Convention, Joan Armatrading, Janet Jackson, The Police, the Human League, and many more throughout their career.

Following the sale of A M to Polygram in 1989, they founded a new imprint, Almo Sounds.

They were both inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Moss' last public event, in January 2023, was a tribute concert at the Mark Taper Forum.

Performers included Pete Frampton, Sting, Rita Coolidge and Amy Grant., David Foster hosted the concert and Alpert made a speech.