Kerry Katona says cheating on Mark Croft saved her life.

The 42-year-old reality TV star split from Mark, 52, in 2011, after less than four years of marriage and Kerry - who cheated on him with ex Royal Marine Kevin Greent after they met at the GI Jane Bootcamp - says the affair was "the best thing I ever did".

Appearing on Slingo's Getting Lippy Gossip Show, she said: "I had an affair myself when I was with Mark Croft and it was the best thing that I ever did.

"We were both married we both fell madly in love with each other he did leave his wife for a little bit but for me that just... it saved my life."

Kerry and Mark - who have children Heidi and Max together - had a turbulent relationship and Kerry previously blamed him for contributing to her drug use and accused him of stealing her money.

Kerry was married to Brian McFadden from 2002 to 2006, Mark from 2007 to 2011 and the late George Kay from 2014 to 2017.

Speaking to GB News, said: "I have loved and I’ve often ended up marrying them, bearing in mind I was only 18 when I met Brian and we were together for seven years when Brian left me.

"With Mark I thought 'oh my god my kids are from a broken home' and I was trying to fulfil my dream as a broken child, and not so much what they needed but not realising that I was enough for my kids and I thought I need to get married and Mark asked me to marry him and I said yes.

"I thought that will fix everything, that will fix the problem. I thought I’ll get married, I’ll have some more kids and I’ll try and fix what’s been broken, and that’s a pattern that I continued to do.

"I did it with my third husband too, and I had another amazing child as well."

Kerry is now engaged to fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney."