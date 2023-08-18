Rebekah Vardy has blasted Coleen and Wayne Rooney's marriage.

The 41-year-old reality TV star - who is married to soccer player Jamie Vardy, 36 - was furious after Coleen discussed the 'Wagatha Christie' feud with British Vogue and took to Instagram to blast her rival.

After a fan accused her of being jealous of Coleen, 37, Rebekah hit back: "Jealous of what exactly! Spare me the pain seriously... I wouldn't put up with my husband sleeping with hookers end of! No excuses."

In the interview, Coleen opened up about the libel trial Rebekah brought against her, after Coleen accused her of leaking details of Coleen's private life to the press.

Coleen won the trial but Rebekah slammed her for bringing it up again, writing: "What I don't get why you would want to keep bringing it up. It's boring now! The public doesn't care and neither do I. She won that's the end of it! Be happy move on... because I know I have. She just can't let it go."

One fan defended Coleen by saying: "You dragged her through the courts to hang yourself so she has a right to tell her side tbh. You made the mistakes here, not her!"

Rebekah argued back: "What a year later! Give me a break! And yes I did because I don't do anything wrong! And I'll take that to my grave! If I had done it believe me I would have flicked the middle finger and said yeah and what!"

The Instagram user replied: "You were found guilty though by the top suits and you can't really preach innocence now can you? I know you'd rather it go away but she still has a right to tell her side and her experience of this ordeal too and people want to listen."

And, Rebekah continued: "I've preached innocence from day one and that won't change! And are you telling me they don't get things wrong… because I have a very long list that they f***** up! But it doesn't suit the narrative! It's fine I'm cool with being the bad guy! Maybe I'll just start playing up to that now."

Meanwhile, Rebekah's jibes about Coleen's marriage are unlikely to bother her as Coleen recently admitted her marriage has been a "battle" but she wants to fight for it.

Coleen told British Vogue: "We’ve had our ups and downs. Obviously everybody knows. It’s been hard to go through it in the public eye but there has always been love there. If the love is gone then, you know, it’s pointless. But if not, you’ve got something to work for.

"It’s been a battle at times. I look at [any] situation we’re in and think, ‘Could we move forward from that? Is it worth moving forward from that?’ I don’t just give up.

"You’ll get annoyed straight away, but I’ve always given myself time. And there’s been times when it’s taken longer than others to work out what I want. There’s been doubts. ‘Is this going to work?’ I’ve been full of frustration and hurt.”

Coleen - who has kids Kai, 13, Klay, eight, Kit Joseph, seven and Cass Mac, five, with Wayne - added: "We’ve experienced so much together. But another thing is we’ve never backed away from it. We own it. I remember having a conversation about this with someone and I said: ‘Well, do you know what your wife gets up to every day and night? At least I know what my husband’s doing!’ It mightn’t be good, but I know. People lie to themselves.”