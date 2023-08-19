Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray have split up after 13 years of marriage.

The reality TV star - who alongside her twin sister Malika is a close friend of ‘The Kardashians' star Khloe Kardashian - had been with Bobby for 16 years and the pair have three children together.

Khadijah, 40, shared on Instagram: "Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer. Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to tremendous transition.

"After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby I have a great deal of love for one other, it's best we move forward separately.

"I did not come to this decision lightly. For the most part, I have kept my relationship private for our family. I share this not because I believe it's newsworthy - But so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting.

"I'm so grateful for my incredible support system!"

Khadijah and Bobby have children Christian, 12, Celine, eight, and Kapri, two, together, while Bobby also has son Bobby III, 18, from a previous relationship.

He is a retired NFL star and played as defensive end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles from 2004 to 2010.

Khadijah and Malika have been close friends with Khloe Kardashian since their teens and starred in her family’s spin-off ‘Dash Dolls’ in 2015.