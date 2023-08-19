Britney Spears says she "couldn’t take the pain anymore" in her first statement since her split with Sam Asghari.

Sam, 29, recently filed for divorce from the 41-year-old popstar after 14 months of marriage and Britney insisted she won't be revealing the details of their split but is happy that she no longer has to pretend everything is perfect.

She wrote on Instagram: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!"

"But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

Britney also made reference to her conservatorship - which ended in 2021 after 13 years - writing: "If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!

"So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

She accompanied the post with a video of herself dancing in her underwear and boots.