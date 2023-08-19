Harrison Ford "loves" being older.

The 81-year-old 'Indiana Jones' legend - who has bowed out of the blockbuster adventure series after five films following the release of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' - has no qualms with ageing and wouldn't want to be young again.

The Hollywood star - who survived a nasty plane crash in 2015 and is known for his death-defying stunts - was commenting on the use of AI to create a realistic-looking de-aged version of Harrison in the latest film.

He told Reader's Digest UK: "The technology has evolved to the point where it seems very realistic.

And I know that that is my face, it's not kind of photoshopped magic; that's what I actually looked like 35 years ago--because Lucas Film has every frame of film that we've made together over all of these years.

"And this process, this scientific mining of the library, was put to good use. But it's just a trick unless it's supported by a good story. And it sticks out like a sore thumb if it's not real-I'm not talking about visually, I mean emotionally real. And so l think it was used very skillfully and assiduously. I'm very happy with it."

He continued: "But I don't look back and say, 'I wish I was that guy again' -because I don't.

"I'm real happy with age. I love being older.

"It was great to be young, but sh**fire, I could be dead!

And I'm still working. So, go figure."

Harrison has no plans to retire from the industry but admits he needs a break.

Asked if he has plans to quit the acting business, he quipped: "Is it not evident? I need to sit down and rest a little bit, y'know?"