Julian Sands' son flew out to California to try to find him after he went missing.

Henry Sands, 37, who Julian shared with his former wife Sarah Sands, was devastated when he heard his father had gone missing during a snowstorm in the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles in January and he immediately left Norfolk, England in order to find his dad, who he was sure was still alive.

Sarah told the Daily Mail newspaper: "When Evgenia [Citkowitz, Julian's second wife] called to say Jules was missing, Henry's first instinct was to fly out and find him. People have been missing and found. It didn't seem final then. In those early days we thought he'd have been able to dig a snow hole, so there was hope.

"Henry went with a very experienced climber and, although time and conditions were against them, they tried to retrace his route. But it was getting dangerous. Their hopes diminished over those days.

"I imagined Jules up that mountain and Henry looking for him.

"Then there was this limbo during those freak conditions. With Henry just wanting to bring his dad down. It meant everything to him to find him."

Julian, 65, was missing for five months before his body was found in June.

Sarah said: "Henry finally went back once the snow had melted in early June.

"He prepared the climb well; he understood Jules' route and it was moving when he got to the summit and found thousands of volunteers appearing, and the local mountain rescue teams had been terrific.

"He came back down about two days later, then Julian was found about 100 yards from where he had been looking. Henry made his peace with that. We know now Jules didn't survive the storm. I don't want to think about whether he died quickly.

"Then Henry went back with his wife Anna and Billy, for the small funeral that Evgenia and the girls had arranged, and everyone said their goodbyes. They felt close, peaceful."

Julian was married to Sarah for three years, his second marriage to American playwright, journalist and author Evgenia lasted for 33 years until his death.

They had daughters Natalya, 27 and Imogen, 23, together.

And, Sarah revealed she felt that Julian and Henry had a better relationship when Henry grew up.

She explained: "Henry was so brave during that time; practical, resourceful. He and Jules had been particularly close towards the end. He was a friend as much as a father and I think Henry felt responsible for him. They'd climbed together and Henry knew that there was nowhere else his dad would rather be than in the mountains.

"He felt he had a spiritual affinity with them and had earned the right to leave his soul up there.

"Their relationship of equals, as adults, was easier for Jules. He was tremendously interesting, fun and sweet, but complex; not inclined towards domesticity."