Jamie Foxx is reportedly keen to rekindle his romance with Katie Holmes.

Now that the 55-year-old actor is on the mend after being hospitalised with a mystery medical condition in April, he's said to be keen to win back the affections of his ex-partner.

An insider told the National Enquirer: "Jamie has dated scores of beautiful women in his life, but none came close to matching what he had with Katie.

"Their chemistry was off the charts. It was a romance born of passion but became so much more.

"In hindsight, Jamie can't believe he let her slip through his fingers!"

The pair split after six years of dating in 2019.

It was first speculated the pair had gone their separate ways when Jamie was spotted with singer Sela Vave in August 2019, but an eyewitness told Page Six they spotted Katie going for lunch with her friends at La Esquina, where they reportedly overheard her saying: "What Jamie does is his business - we haven't been together for months."

Page Six reported they then called a friend of 44-year-old Katie to confirm the news, who confessed the pair had split in the May of that year, a few weeks after their appearance at the 2019 Met Gala.

A source previously claimed Jamie and Katie were getting "more comfortable" in their relationship and were keeping their romance so under wraps because they have both been in public relationships before and they understand how difficult it is.

They said: "Katie was really letting loose and dancing - they were even kissing each other! ... They're starting to be more comfortable about their relationship. They'd both been in public relationships before. They care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn't want to ruin that ... Jamie brings a lot of joy and happiness into her life. They've definitely become more serious."

Meanwhile, Katie's number one priority is her daughter Suri, 17, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The insider added: "She's an amazing mom. She'll choose her family over him any day ... When they're together it works. When they're not, they're on their own. It's what works for them ... Katie found happiness with Katie first. She's worked her ass off since the divorce and she's finally gotten to a place where she's made a name for herself and can be her own person. She's back to her old self and it's great to watch."