Amazon has announced the resignation of a top boss.

Dave Limp has served as Senior Vice President of Devices and Services for the tech giant but is to step down after almost 14 years in the role, a note penned by managing director Andy Jass has confirmed.

He wrote: "I wanted to share with this group that after 13.5 years with Amazon and countless contributions to the company, Dave Limp has decided to retire from Amazon.

"Under Dave’s leadership, Amazon has become one of the world’s leading innovators in building devices and underlying services that customers love. From Kindle readers to Fire TV to Alexa and Echo, over the past decade and a half we’ve been able to invent and keep improving experiences that help make our customers’ lives better every day. Dave has been an outstanding innovator, exhibited strong judgment and ownership, and built a strong organization with high standards. He has also been somebody whose counsel and insights I’ve valued immensely (both in my prior role and current one), and who has always prioritized what matters most for the company."

The tech boss confirmed that Dave will remain in his role for the "next few months" before a successor is announced as the SVP explained in his own note that he simply feels it is time to say goodbye.

He said: "It's time. I have been doing a version of this job (building and shipping consumer electronics) on and off for 30+ years. I love it, but I also want look into the future through a different lens. I am not sure what that future is right now, with the notable exception that it won’t be in the consumer electronics space. I will be around for a few more months and we have a lot to deliver on with our fall products. Given that, you should expect the same bug reports from me for a little while more!"