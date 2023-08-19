I.T. workers are "nervous" about their jobs because of the raise of AI.

A survey of 2,3000 tech workers in the UK conducted by IntelliSurvey in collaboration with SThree found that 52% of respondents expressed fear over the potential job loss caused by AI and automation.

Timo Lehne, CEO of SThree, the parent company of Computer Futures, commented: “AI and automation are causing a lot of excitement and nervousness about their impact on the global workforce. Public discourse shows a seesaw of acceptance and anxiety. As these technologies become a part of everyday life, it is important to understand how professionals may feel threatened and what they can do about it.”

The survey also showed that an overwhelming majority of those in the I.T sector would prefer to work from home, with 80% of respondents claiming that remote working is of top priority to them, with 83% also hoping for fair pay and would prefer to have a salary disclosed before applying for a job.

