Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wants to "secure her place as showbiz royalty".

The 42-year-old former actress is said to be eager to make a Hollywood comeback and has big plans to relaunch her lifestyle blog The Tig and rival stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow.

A source told Heat magazine: "Meghan is determined to get back on top and secure her place as showbiz royalty. She's preparing to get back on Instagram, relaunch her lifestyle band The Tig, do talk shows and do a huge publicity blitz.

"She wants to be seen on the same level as global stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah and Angelina Jolie."

Meghan and Harry, 38, are also set to produce the film adaptation of the bestseller 'Meet Me At The Lake', with Harry more keen to focus on his philanthropic work.

The insider said: "It seems to be all about her and Harry is not quite sure where he fits in. Their Spotify deal didn't work out and their Netflix deal has been scrutinised too so Meghan has been pushing the idea of them working separately. She feels it would benefit them as a couple if they weren't constantly working side by side.

"He often feels out of the loop when it comes to her busy schedule. But Meghan has felt for a long time that she's lost her voice when it comes to her public image and she wants to get that back."