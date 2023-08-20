Amazon has launched an AI-generated customer review feature.

The tech giant explained that customer feedback on their mammoth selection of items is one of the most "important features" available on the platform and are now aiming to make things "even easier" for customers wondering what to buy with the inclusion of reviews generated by artificial intelligence.

Ina blog post, Amazon explained: "We want to make it even easier for customers to understand the common themes across reviews, and with the recent advancements in generative AI, we believe we have the technical means to address this long-standing customer need. Want to quickly determine what other customers are saying about a product before reading through the reviews? The new AI-powered feature provides a short paragraph right on the product detail page that highlights the product features and customer sentiment frequently mentioned across written reviews to help customers determine at a glance whether a product is right for them."

The feature is "available to a subset of mobile shoppers in the U.S. across a broad selection of products" and explained that they want to "improve" the review service as they continue to combat the issue of fake reviews.

The blog post added: "We welcome authentic reviews—whether positive or negative—but strictly prohibit fake reviews that intentionally mislead customers by providing information that is not impartial, authentic, or intended for that product or service. We continue to invest significant resources to proactively stop fake reviews!"