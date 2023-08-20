Taika Waititi will introduce a new powerful enemy if he gets to make another 'Thor' film.

A fifth movie is not currently in development but the 48-year-old director has a plan for Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder to take on a foe more powerful than his sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) should he get behind the camera in the superhero franchise again.

Taika revealed in the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' The Official Movie Special' book: "What is left to do to him? It's got to be something that feels like it's carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they're building on the obstacles that he has to overcome.

"I don't think we can have a villain that's weaker than Hela. I feel we need to step up from there and add a villain that's somehow more formidable."

As well as a new enemy, Taika plans to introduce "more and more outlandish and crazy beasts, monsters and aliens" that remain true to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) hero's mythological origins.

The filmmaker explained: "There's a fun element to (Thor) and he has a casualness and a sort of swagger about him when he visits these worlds and encounters these aliens that I don't think you'd get when it's an earthling travelling through space exploring the universe."

Although Taika is making plans for another 'Thor' movie, Hemsworth appeared less certain about his return when interviewed in June.

The 40-year-old star told Entertainment Weekly: "I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on screen as that character.

"If an audience wants to see it, and if there’s something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I’ve loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don’t have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable."