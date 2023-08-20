Netflix has been named the "coolest brand" by kids in the UK.

The survey of 60,000 children was carried out by Coolest Brands Report by Beano Brain, a family insight agency. and found that the US streaming giant beat out the likes of several British brands like book series 'Harry Potter' - which landed at number 82 - as well as viral drink PRIME, which crashed in at number 82.

The agency spent a year chatting to children aged seven to 14 to garner their findings and had to expand their 2022 brand list from 50 to 100 as more and more names came up amid the research.

Beano Brain managing director of commercial insight Pete Maginn said: "By talking directly with the kids and not going through the parental filter, Beano Brain's 100 Coolest Brands is a genuine snapshot of what kids love and, perhaps more importantly, why they love them."

"This is a unique opportunity to see what kids truly love and how brands integrate into their daily lives, and will help inform smart business decisions."

Fellow tech giant Amazon fell 15 places down from four in the findings and Apple fell 11 places down from last year's position at number eight, whilst no British brands appeared in the top 10 at all.

Helenor Gilmour, director of insight, Beano Brain, Generation Alpha, said: "Gen Alphas are the original YouTube generation raised on influencer collaborations, and so their discovery and loyalty are often driven by collaborations such as Nike Chunky Dunkys in collaboration with Ben and Jerry's. Gen Alpha are still finding their way and shaping their own opinions, and they really get behind brands that are brave, such as Disney tackling puberty in the movie Red or championing diversity in the live action 'Little Mermaid'."