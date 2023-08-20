England have suffered an agonising defeat in the Women's World Cup final.

The Lionesses were beaten 1-0 by Spain in Sydney as they missed out on adding the World Cup to the European Championship they claimed last summer.

Olga Carmona's first-half goal proved to be the difference between the two teams as Spain won the tournament for the first time in their history.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps saved a penalty from Jennifer Hermoso in the second half to keep the Lionesses in the game but they were unable to force an equaliser.

England did hit the bar in the early stages of the game through Lauren Hemp with the score at 0-0 but Sarina Wiegman's side were ultimately left heartbroken in Australia.

Prince William - whose decision not to attend the match had caused controversy - thanked the team for doing "this nation proud" despite the disappointing outcome.

Kensington Palace confirmed that William had watched the game alongside his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales and their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - at home in Sandringham.

In a personal message on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 41-year-old royal wrote: "Although it's the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud.

"Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain. W."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also posted to say that everyone was "incredibly proud" of the team's efforts at the tournament.

He said: "You left absolutely nothing out there Lionesses. It wasn't to be, but you've already secured your legacy as game changers. We are all incredibly proud of you."