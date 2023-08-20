Miley Cyrus was maid of honour at her mum’s wedding.

The 30-year-old ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer’s mother Tish Cyrus, 56, got hitched to ‘Prison Break’ star Dominic Purcell, 53, on Saturday (20.08.23) after they got engaged four months ago.

Photos obtained by JustJared showed Miley looking visibly emotional as she watched the couple exchange vows while marrying at an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California.

Miley joined Tish’s bridesmaids in wearing an ice blue dress and carried a bouquet of flowers.

Tish chose a strapless lace bridal gown with a long tulle veil, while Dominic had on a white dress shirt with the sleeves rolled up and black trousers.

Miley’s older siblings Trace Cyrus, 33, and Brandi Cyrus, 35, were also part of the wedding party.

Tish started dating Dominic in July 2022, three months after she divorced Miley’s musician dad Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, who is now engaged to 34-year-old singer Firerose.

Tish revealed she was engaged to Dominic by sharing a photo of them online together that included her diamond engagement ring, which she captioned: “A thousand times.... YES @dominicpurcell.”

Tish divorced Billy Ray after they married in 1993, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the court filings, she said they had not “co-habited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years”.

As well as Miley, the former couple had children Braison, 28, and Noah, 23.

Fans have noted the release date for Miley’s upcoming single ‘Used to be Young’, out 25 August, is her dad Billy Ray’s birthday.

They have speculated the singer picked the release day as a thank you to her father for standing by her as she found her way in showbiz and eventually put her partying ways to bed.

It has been seven months since her hit ‘Flowers’ came out – which Miley released on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.