Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly stopped speaking.

The 41-year-old ‘Toxic’ singer’s estranged model husband, 29, filed for divorce on 16 August citing irreconcilable differences and the pair are now said to be leaving all communications between them to their lawyers.

Sources told TMZ: “(They have) totally shut down any and all communication with one another, leaving it up to their legal teams to handle everything moving forward.

“Things got really nasty when Sam left their home, and the two haven’t spoken since.”

Britney has hired heavyweight celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, 55, to represent her in the divorce.

She charges $,1000-an-hour and has represented a string of A-listers over her near 30-year law career including Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera, Hilary Duff, Stevie Wonder, Patricia Arquette, Johnny Knoxville, Maria Shriver, Kelly Clarkson and Kevin Costner among a slew of other famous faces,

Despite apparently stopping communicating with each other, Britney and Sam have both spoken out on social media on their split.

Britney broke her silence on Friday (18.08.23) night, admitting she was “a little shocked”.

She added the relationship breakdown is “honestly nobody’s business”, but added: “I couldn’t take the pain anymore.”

Britney went on: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked,” the pop star wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself dancing.

“I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!” she continued. “In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

Britney also said she has “been playing it strong for way too long,” adding that her Instagram shows a life that is “far from reality”.

She went on: “I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but (for) some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses.”

Britney also said if she “wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors,” adding: “But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!”

Sam said a day earlier online “s*** happens”.

It was reported he and Britney got into a “nuclear” argument at the beginning of August over rumours the singer had been unfaithful, and there have been reports Sam was threatening to release potentially damaging information about Spears unless she agreed to renegotiate their prenup agreement.