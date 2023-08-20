Miley Cyrus has confirmed she is bringing out her reflective new single on her dad’s birthday.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer, 30, has filled her Instagram account with countdown clock posts showing her ‘Used to be Young’ record will be out on 25 August, when her musician father Billy Ray Cyrus will turn 62.

She shared a raunchy series of images alongside the timers counting down to the release Friday, with one of them showing her posing in a green corset-style top, fishnet tights and knee-high boots.

Her posts came hours after she was seen getting visibly emotional while doing her duty as maid of honour at her mum’s wedding.

She wore an ice blue dress as she watched her mother Tish Cyrus, 56, get hitched to ‘Prison Break’ star Dominic Purcell, 53, on Saturday (20.08.23) after the couple got engaged four months ago.

The lyrics to Miley’s new song have already come out, and show she uses it to reflect on her partying past.

They include: “I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild, I say I used to be young.”

Fans have speculated the fact the track is coming out on 25 August is a thank you to her father for standing by her as she found her way in showbiz and eventually put her partying ways to bed.

It has been seven months since her hit ‘Flowers’ came out – which Miley released on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.

Miley recently told British Vogue about how she’s put her partying ways in the past while discussing how she turned down track offered to her by an unnamed songwriter about clubbing.

She told the magazine: “It was like, you know, the standard f*****-up-in-the-club track.

“And I was like, ‘I’m two years sober. That’s not where I spend my time, you know?’

“You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum. It’s not about being self-serious. I’ve just evolved.”