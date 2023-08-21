Vick Hope partied at a boozy hen do ahead of her wedding to DJ Calvin Harris.

The 33-year-old broadcaster is reportedly set to tie the knot with the chart star in Ibiza later this year and she made the most of her final few days of single life by getting her friends together for a wild weekend before the wedding.

The party - which was dubbed a "Hun Do" - featured a dinner for all her friends at a large mansion before the party kicked off with music, dancing and the bride-to-be being given a strip tease from some men.

Vick got engaged to Calvin last year after five months of dating with the DJ getting down on one knee at his farm in Ibiza last summer and presenting her with a diamond ring.

Despite both being in the public eye, they've attempted to keep their romance private and the couple are believed to be planning to keep their wedding small and intimate.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper: "Calvin and Vick have kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part, so aren’t having a massive wedding to parade their love in front of the world. “Instead they want it to be a much more intimate and simple day. "They have been planning it for months and everything is now coming together. "They want it to be a really special occasion for themselves and their nearest and dearest.” The couple are reportedly not planning to invite many celebrities, although Vick's BBC Radio 1 Drivetime co-host Jordan North is expected to be a guest.

Vick previously opened up about her engagement in an interview with You magazine, saying: "A very precious thing has happened. It was perfect." She added: "We don’t really put anything on social media because the time we have together is ‘real life’ and it’s our own. “For the first time in a long time, I’m finishing work and going home to a life that is just mine. I’m learning to find balance and peace." When asked about how they balance their relationship with their careers, she said: “We both have very busy work schedules. "I’ll join him when I can and then I come back for my work."