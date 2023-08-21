Rob Delaney is confident that SAG-AFTRA "will win" their dispute.

Last month, the American actors' union went on strike over an ongoing dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and Rob, 46, is confident that a win for SAG-AFTRA is "inevitable and we can all get back to work".

When asked during an interview with The Observer Magazine about his role in the latest 'Mission: Impossible' film with Tom Cruise, Rob replied: "I can’t tell you about any of that because of the strike – but that’s good because somebody will read this and they’ll be disappointed, and they’ll complain to the studio. You only need the tiniest bit of labour history to learn that we will win, so the studios might as well just skip to the inevitable and we can all get back to work."

Rob stars in 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part On' alongside Tom, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.

The movie is Cruise’s seventh outing as IMF agent Ethan Hunt and he previously spoke about the incredible stunts he has done for the franchise.

Speaking at the premiere of the movie in London in July, before the actors' strike, Tom said: "When I train there’s so much going on and time expands. When I’m dropping, that six seconds feels short and long.

"I look at buildings here and I think I could climb that building! Where do I start!

“I’ve always wanted to travel the world and work with different cultures and celebrate them and ‘Mission: Impossible’ really allows that. It’s a wonderful privilege to be able to do it.”