Katie Price wants to "relaunch her career" by going to prison.

The 45-year-old former glamour model - who was once worth an estimated £45 million - was declared bankrupt in 2019 and her mother Amy has reportedly wanted her to "eat humble pie" amid her multiple court appearances, but the Page 3 legend is said to be "adamant" that jail could be the key to getting a string of lucrative media deals.

A source told OK! Magazine: "Her mum, Amy, has warned her that she should be eating humble pie to avoid jail, not serving it. She’s also warned Katie about the danger of a massive public backlash if she treats jail like a game, but she isn’t getting through to her. Katie thinks people will be behind her. Katie's adamant that a stint in prison will relaunch her career. She believes it’ll be her route to book deals, behind bars-style documentaries, television interviews."

The insider went on to claim that Katie - who is currently engaged to Carl Woods but has Harvey, 21, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 18, and 16-year-old Princess with ex-husband Peter Andre as well as Jett, 10, and nine-year-old Bunny with fellow OnlyFans star Kieran Hayler - believes that her fiance would be waiting for her when she gets out but is prepared to tie the knot just before serving time.

The source added: "She believes Carl will wait for her on the outside. She thinks people will buy into their ‘forbidden’ behind bars love story."If that’s not an option then there’s even talk about her and Carl getting married before she’s jailed, so people will root for her more. It’s all about headlines for Katie."

Katie - who was known as Jordan in her glamour modelling heyday - recently admitted that a stint behind bars would do her good and she is sick of going to court.

Speaking on 'Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers' podcast, she said: "The bankruptcy I'm in, I actually think it's quite good for me to be in a bankruptcy, and it's good because I can see everything that's going on now.

"Whereas before, I was in the fast lane. I'm so threatened with court letters. I've been to court more times than I've had hot dinners lately. I am not scared of court anymore. I have said, 'Can't you put me to prison just to cover it all? Just be done with it.'

"I genuinely don't care if I go to prison. Because it's done then."