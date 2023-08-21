Elon Musk says the block button is being axed on Twitter.

The 52-year-old billionaire – who has rebranded the company to X – revealed he wants to get rid of the block button, which allows users to hide other people's posts from their feed and restrict contact with certain accounts.

Elon - who has introduced a number of controversial changes since he bought the company for $44 billion - said: "It makes no sense. Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs."

Instead of blocking, users will be able to still ‘mute’ users, which stops them from appearing on feeds and notifications tab, along with making accounts private.

Jack Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter, expressed his agreement with the Tesla CEO, writing on the site: “100 per cent. Mute only.”

This move has been widely condemned by many individuals and groups such as the Auschwitz Memorial, who said on the matter: "Failing to address the anti semitic and Holocaust denial comments that appear under our posts commemorating the victims of Auschwitz would be a disservice to their memory. We've chosen to block users who promote denial and hatred."

They added that the feature is a “practical measure.”

Since taking over the site in October last year, Elon has made verification - which was brought in combat the spread of misinformation - a paid-for-feature and reinstated accounts of those who were suspended for hate speech including former US President Donald Trump, rapper Kanye West and Andrew Tate.