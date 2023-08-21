Meta has been slammed for its news blackout in Canada amid wildfires.

Paul Osted - a resident of the Northern Territories - has been unable to share news articles to friends and family on his Facebook in an effort to update them about the ongoing forest fires.

This is due to a ban from Meta on news articles being shared on social media because of a law that compels online platforms to financially compensate news outlets for their content.

He told BBC News via Facebook Messenger: "Instead, we have to screenshot parts of a news story and post that as a picture.

"Oftentimes, this means you don't get the whole story, or have to go searching the web for verification."

The Canadian government condemned Meta - the parent company of Instagram and Facebook - and called on them to “reverse its decision”.

Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said at a press briefing: "Due to this ban, people do not have access to information that is absolutely crucial.

When approached for comment by the BBC, a Meta rep declined to comment on the ban and its effect on those in the situation.

Meta and Google spoke out about the law - which came into effect on 1 August - labelling it “fundamentally flawed”.

At the time of the law being passed, they said in a joint statement it was "fundamentally flawed legislation that ignores the realities of how our platforms work".

Articles shared on Meta’s social media brands are unable to be read and in lieu of text, a banner appears saying: “This content isn’t available in Canada.”

Experts have lambasted the move as 77 per cent of Canadian residents use and rely on Facebook.