Red phone boxes can be adopted in Wales for a pound.

BT is putting up 77 of the iconic K2 kiosks - designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott in 1924 - for adoption and they will be offered to local groups such as charities, community councils and local authorities.

At their height, there were roughly 92,000 phone boxes across the entire UK but they have been deemed obsolete as 98 per cent of adults in the country now own a mobile phone.

The telecoms giant say there are 850 working payphones in Wales and more than 500 have been adopted in similar schemes and reimagined as things like lending libraries, food banks, bicycle repair centres and healthcare.

Michael Smy, a BT spokesperson told BBC News: "With the vast majority of people now using mobile phones, and significant improvements to mobile coverage across the UK we've continued to see a big drop in the number of calls made from payphones.

"With the iconic red kiosk about to turn 100, it's a great opportunity to remind communities that would still like to retain their local kiosk to take it on for just £1 through our adopt a kiosk scheme.”

Some booths under the Ofcom-created plan double as an information point for visitors to the area like the one next to the Ty Gwyn Hotel

Peter McFadden, from the Rowen Memorial Hall, told the same outlet: "This red phone box is a much-loved local landmark and a popular meeting place.

"Some residents have told us that they did their teenage courting there.”

"When people stopped using it to make calls, and there was a risk it would disappear, we were determined to keep it. It's been put to so many good uses, including a lifesaving one.

"I'd encourage others to adopt redundant kiosks in their area."