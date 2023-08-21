'Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1' comes with a warning that the content "may be considered outdated".

In order to stay true to creator Hideo Kojima's "original vision", some material is still the same and contains "themes or expressions" that could cause offence, and therefore, "player discretion is advised".

The full warning reads: "This game contains expressions and themes which may be considered outdated. However, these elements have been included without alteration to preserve the historical context in which the game was made and the creator's original vision. Player discretion is advised."

The collection includes the first three 'Metal Gear Solid' games, the original MSX2 versions of 'Metal Gear' and 'Metal Gear 2', and the NES games 'Metal Gear' and 'Snake’s Revenge'.

Although it didn't point to the content that may offend, Snake's flirting and the way Dr Naomi tells him he can “do a strip search” on her could be what they are talking about.

There is also the "check out Eva's breasts" part of 'Metal Gear Solid 3', plus homophobic remarks about Raiden.

It was recently revealed that Kojima is not involved in 'Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater'.

Konami confirmed that Kojima Productions will not be working on the upcoming remake after a falling out.

A spokesperson for Konami told IGN: "They are not involved.

"However, the development team will work hard to create this remake and also the ports (for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection) so that they can be enjoyed on multiple platforms by even more players all around the world."

Konami developers that were "involved in the production of the past [games in the] Metal Gear series" will be working with Virtuos, which was "involved in the production of previous entries in the Metal Gear series."

They also explained why they chose the third game as the first remake, and it makes a lot of sense.

The spokesperson added: "We chose Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater because it depicts the birth of Big Boss (Naked Snake), which is the starting point of the Metal Gear series.

"Another reason is that many fans have been requesting a remake of this game for a long time."