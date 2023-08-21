'Overwatch 2' director Aaron Keller is seeing the positives after the game was "review-bombed".

The first-person shooter attracts around 50,000 Steam players daily, but its reviews have been categorised as "Overwhelmingly Negative" on the platform.

Keller says this is largely due to the disappointment over there being no new PvE content this year.

Despite this, Keller insists it's positive that they have welcomed "lots of new players".

He said in a blog post: "Although being review-bombed isn't a fun experience, it's been great to see lots of new players jump into Overwatch 2 for the first time.

"Many of the reviews on Steam mention the cancellation of the much larger component of PvE that was announced in 2019 as one of their primary reasons for dissatisfaction with the game.

"I get that. That announcement was about an ambitious project that we ultimately couldn't deliver.

"If we can’t turn back the clock, then what can we do? We can keep adding to and improving Overwatch 2."

Keller added that they "continually create and innovate on what is making the game great now for the players who are playing now."

Jared Neuss, executive producer of the title, recently revealed in a recent Twitch live stream with Emongg that there won’t be any further story expansions this year.

He said: “Don't expect the next round [of story missions] in the next season and the season after that, or anything like that."

This was quite a U-turn, considering 'Overwatch 2' was built on the premise that PvE would become a much larger part of the game, a promise which was abandoned by Blizzard.

Neuss continued: “It is very much like trying to find that balance between getting [story missions] in front of players quickly because we love story stuff, and giving ourselves enough time to make changes or add features."

Whilst no definitive date was given, 2024 is the most likely time frame to expect more PvE in 'Overwatch 2'.