Jesse Williams makes his children do extra homework.

The 42-year-old actor is father to Sadie, nine, and seven-year-old Maceo with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee and explained that he sets them their own work to do outside of school on top of what they bring home to make sure they can "comprehend" the world around them.

He told UsWeekly: “I assign my own [homework] in the same way that my dad did to me. They have schoolwork and then they have homework, which is work that I give them that I’ve chosen for them to do to make sure they’re able to comprehend and discern what’s happening around them and articulate both internally and externally what they’re feeling and thinking"

The former 'Grey's Anatomy' star went on to add that he likes to see his children's curiosity "encouraged" and wants to make sure he is "present" for them as much as possible.

He said: "My kids are still in elementary school [and to see them] still be just excited about school and seeing their friends and being challenged …. It’s nice to have them somewhere where curiosity is encouraged and school is not always exciting for people. They are not collectively one child. They are individuals and trying to make sure you are attentive to that. Just make sure you’re present in the right ways and prioritizing quality over quantity."

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jesse would give talks at schools and universities and is hoping to start doing that again because he "misses" being a student himself.

He said: "You know for a few years I would regularly speak and visit schools, especially universities, but that kind of died with COVID. But I’d like to reintegrate that. I not only miss being in the classroom, I miss being a student also. You know, there are ways in the future I’ll find myself back there for sure."