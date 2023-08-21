Renee Zellweger

The next 'Bridget Jones' movie is facing a two-year delay due to the Hollywood actors' strike.

Renee has signed up to reprise the titular role in the fourth installment of the franchise but only had a small window where she could shoot the project because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears threw a wild divorce party with six male friends.

After ending her 14 months of marriage to Sam Asghari, Britney revealed she invited six of her "favourite boys" over to her friend's house for a raucous bash over the weekend.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne wants to be a director.

After the 31-year-old model and actress recently directed the video for Renee Rapp's debut single 'Pretty Girls', she has decided she wants to challenge herself by moving on to feature films.

Charlize Theron

'I’m just ageing': Charlize Theron silences rumors of 'bad plastic surgery'

Charlize said she's happy to grow old gracefully without going under the knife, but she fears other people wonder whether she's changed her face because she now looks different to her younger years.

Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are married.

The 28-year-old actress and the musician, 39, tied the knot in New Jersey on Saturday (19.08.23) in a star-studded ceremony attended by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Cara Delevingne, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz.