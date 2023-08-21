Britney Spears will reportedly not feature her divorce from Sam Asghari in her upcoming memoir.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, is due to release her autobiography ‘The Woman in Me’ on 24 October, and despite reports the tome is being hastily rewritten to include details of her split from the 29-year-old personal trainer-turned actor, sources have now said there have not been any “emergency meetings” with the publisher Simon and Schuster or “issues holding up publication” due to her marriage breakdown.

TMZ reported: “There won't be any changes made to the memoir to reflect Britney's divorce... we’re told the book will be released as is.”

The outlet added presales for the book have also soared since it emerged Sam had filed for divorce from Britney on 16 August, citing irreconcilable differences.

Its claims come after an insider told the Daily Mirror Britney Spears is “frantically” rewriting her memoir to include her divorce battle.

An insider said about how she is now set to cram in an account of the break-up in her memoir: “To have such a major moment in her life omitted from the book would be senseless. Her fans want to know what was behind the split.

“Britney is keen to ensure she takes control of the narrative, and there is no better way than to say what happened in her own words in her book.”

Publishers Simon and Schuster were said by the Mirror to have started “busily trying to arrange for her to cover the split before the book goes to press” as soon as last week.

Another report on Britney’s memoir said Sam will only featured “fleetingly” in her book.

MailOnline said an insider claimed even though he will feature in a hastily rewritten version, it will not be “a lot”.

A source told the outlet: “Sam features in the autobiography but not a lot. You’ll see on October 24 when it comes out.”

Sam appears to have brushed off the drama over his divorce by joking over the weekend he needed help from his fans choosing his “paparazzi disguise”.

He poked fun at the fallout over the news he was splitting from Britney by posting the plea alongside a snap of him in three sets of wigs.

Sam said on his Instagram Stories on Saturday (19.08.23): “Help me choose paparazzi disguise.”

Below his message was a snap showing Sam in three joke disguises, with him sporting a grey wig and moustache in one, a short, curly brown wig with sunglasses in another and a light brown wig as his third option.