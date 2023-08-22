Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker has a "thyroid problem" and an autoimmune disease.

The 17-year-old star told of her recent health struggles as she hit back at online body shamers after she was trolled for gaining weight.

She said in a TikTok video: "I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. So that's one of the main reasons why I've weight gained.

"So it would be very appreciated if you guys just kept your opinions to yourself, it would get you further in life.

"Once my thyroid is balanced and my autoimmune disease is balanced, I will go back to my normal weight, which is causing the weight gain."

Alabama admitted she has gained around "five to 10lbs" lately, but tried to educate trolls that it is "normal for a lot of girls".

She was also keen to reassure her younger female fans that there isn't anything "wrong with it".

Alabama added: "You guys also act like I've gained a thousand pounds. It's like five, 10lbs, which is so normal for a lot of girls.

"Weight fluctuates and I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it.

"There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by it then you need to change it, but no.

"It's not the case for me, and I would appreciate it if you guys put yourself in my shoes."

Alabama's comments come after she recently mocked her Blink-182 drummer father for wanting to name his unborn son, who he is expecting with wife Kourtney Kardashian, Rocky 13.

The stickman revealed he would have loved to have named the tot after Rocky George from hardcore metal band Suicidal Tendencies and boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) from the 'Rocky' and 'Creed' movies, even though he agreed it's a "bad" name.

Speaking on Complex's 'GOAT Talk', he told his daughter: "I like Rocky 13."

She laughed: “That’s so bad."