'Sex/Life' star Wallis Day was hospitalised with a mystery illness.

The 28-year-old actress has told how she was "quite unwell", but is now "fully recovered", and she is keen to spread awareness.

Wallis shared several pictures from her hospital bed and wrote on Instagram: "Hey all,

I know it’s been a while, I wanted to acknowledge those of you who have reached out and those of you who’ve had questions over the last month -

In a nutshell, I’ve been quite unwell but fully recovered now. I’m sharing this with my audience because whilst I want to be honest, I mainly feel the need to spread awareness and have added a couple of links in my bio.

"Above all, I’ve learnt the importance of how we need to listen to our bodies. (sic)"

While Wallis didn't clarify what put her in hospital, she shared a link to the website of Kidney Research UK on her Instagram bio.

The charity is dedicated to kidney research in the UK, and hopes to "stop kidney disease destroying lives".

Wallis also thanked the medical staff at the hospital who "brought [her] back to health".

She added: "I would like to thank the doctors and nurses who brought me back to health, cared for me round the clock, turned tears into laughter and picked me up through some dark nights. You’re all angels, thank you so much.

"It goes without saying how grateful I am to my loved ones who have been by my side through this entire time, I truly feel like the luckiest girl to have you around, I love you.

"And to you guys, thank you for reaching out, coming back online to your sweet messages etc brightens my day,

thank you

"I truly hope you are having a wonderful summer, I feel extremely thankful to be joining you again and ever grateful to my body for my health

W x (sic)"