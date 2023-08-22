Taika Waititi admits Thor would need a more powerful villain for potential fifth film.

Although there is no 'Thor 5' currently in development, the 48-year-old filmmaker has pondered what the next instalment would look like as he tries to live up to the threat of the character's sister Hela from 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

In Titan's 'Thor: Love and Thunder - The Official Movie Special' book, he said: "What is left to do to him?

"It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome.

“I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela.

"I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.”

Cate Blanchett played goddess of death Hela in 'Thor: Ragnarok' as the character destroyed Thor's hammer Mjölnir and took control of Asgard.

If Waititi did get to helm a fifth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, he'd also want to bring in "more and more outlandish and crazy beasts, monsters and aliens" from different world while sticking to the thunder dog's origins.

He added: "There’s a fun element to [Thor] and he has a casualness and a sort or swagger about him when he visits these worlds and encounters these aliens that I don’t think you’d get when it’s an earthling traveling through space exploring the universe.”

Despite his desire for a fifth movie, Chris Hemsworth - who plays Thor on the big screen - has been it clear this summer that his return to the MCU isn't guaranteed.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I don’t want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character.

“If an audience wants to see it, and if there’s something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I’ve loved being able to reinvent that character a few times.

"I don’t have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable.”