'Once Upon a One More Time' is to close on Broadway after less than three months.

The jukebox musical uses the hits of pop legend Britney Spears to stage a modern retelling of classic fairytales and opened at the Marquis Theatre on June 22 but producers announced on Monday (21.08.23) evening that the curtain will come down for the final time in early September.

Producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold in a statement said: "We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show – which is not only a love letter to Britney’s iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to this dream team of collaborators, performers, designers, staff, crew, and investors who continue to share our passion and joy for this project. As plans take shape for the show’s future life around the globe, we’re excited to share more news soon!"

An Instagram post confirmed the show's closing date as September 3.

The musical - which sees classic fairytale characters such as Snow White, Cinderella, Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast' and Rapunzel belt out a selection of hits such as '...Baby One More Time', 'Toxic' and 'Womanizer' but also features lesser-known songs like album track 'Cinderella ' and early single 'From the Bottom of My Broken Heart' - premiered in Washington, D.C. in 2021 before heading to The Great White Way.

Just eight weeks ago, the 'Lucky' hitmaker took to Instagram herself to wish the cast and crew luck ahead of their Broadway debut.

She wrote on Instagram: "Good luck to the hardworking cast and crew of “Once Upon a One More Time” on opening night tonight !!! I’ve seen the show and it is so funny, smart and brilliant!"

According to reports, a cast recording was slated for release before Christmas and prior to its stage premiere, Britney and then-manager Larry Rudolph had signed on to produce a film version with Sony Pictures.