Dax Shepard is worried about money.

The 48-year-old star explained that since the onset of the SAG-AFTRA strike - which was launched by the Screen Actors Guild in July due to concerns over wages for actors and creators in the industry alike, AI technology, and how the profits of digital streaming on services can be shared fairly - has left him in a "two-month spiral" of being financially insecure and has him worried he could "lose everything."

Speaking on his ''Armchair Expert' podcast, he said: "I am currently in a, like, two-month spiral of just completely out of hand financial insecurity. This new fear of, ‘I’m gonna somehow be broke or I’m gonna lose everything, podcasting is gonna be over, there’s an actors strike and I’m not gonna act.’ It’s so foundationless, it’s preposterous.

Dax - who is married to 'Frozen' voice actress Kristen Bell and has Lincoln, eight, and 10-year-old Delta with her - went on to add that his fears could possibly be to do with the fact that he grew up"poor" as opposed to reality and that he "cannot shake" the memory of his own parents fighting over money.

He added: "It’s not related to reality. It’s from growing up poor. I just can’t shake it. So, to your point, you watch your parents fight about money, you think money’s the problem. But money’s not the problem."

The strike has caused the biggest shutdown in Hollywood for more than 60 years because the Writers Guild Strike is also on strike, which means that the majority of entertainment projects in the US have been forced to cease production.

Fran Drescher, the president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, said in a press conference: "At some point, you have to say no: 'We are not going to take this anymore!' You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not change the contract too. If we don’t stand tall right now, we are all in trouble."

It is thought that the sudden shutdown will mean the cancellation of press junkets and premieres for movies over the summer and the upcoming Emmy Awards - which are set to take place on September 19 - will likely be postponed.

The group representing the studios, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, were quick to note that they are "deeply disappointed" in the decision and insisted that the decision was not in their hands.

In a statement, they said: "We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more. Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods."