Tim McGraw can't run anymore.

The 56-year-old country legend is keen to keep in shape but admitted that these days he has had to swap running for an hours' run every day because he has broken his foot so many times over the course of his life.

He told ETCanada: " I can’t run anymore because I’ve broken my foot so many times. I start every day with an hour walk"

Meanwhile, the 'Something Like That' crooner - who is married to 'There You'll Be' songstress Faith Hill - went on to reveal his unusual "cheat meal" is in fact a dessert made out of a popular soft drink and also explained that he has such a "love" for chocolate cereal that he often gets up in the middle of the night to help himself to an overfilled bowl.

Asked for his cheat meal, he said: "Coca-Cola cake. But I love Cocoa Puffs. My wife can tell when I get up in the middle of the night because I leave a trail of Cocoa Puffs all over ’cause I overfill my bowl!"

Tim recently revealed that while he is "really looking forward" to performing at huge venues, admitted that he is terrified of the on-stage fireworks he has planned for the show.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's the first time we've done an arena tour in a long time. I'm looking forward to it. We've got some crazy spectacular production I'm looking forward to everybody seeing. This is probably one of the coolest productions we've ever had. We're gonna blow it out. I'm not a big pyro guy. I'm scared to death. I know myself enough that I move around all over the place and sure enough, I'll be standing right over one of those things when it goes off. We don't need that. I'd light my a** on fire."