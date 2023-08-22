Justin Trudeau has accused Facebook of putting "profits ahead of people's safety" amid Canada's devastating wildfires.

The Canadian Prime Minister has hit out at the social media platform after it banned news on Facebook in response to a Canadian law that forces the company to share profit with news outlets.

Trudeau, 51, has blasted Facebook, accusing the company of "putting corporate profits" ahead of safety.

During a news conference, the prime minister said: "It is so inconceivable that a company like Facebook is choosing to put corporate profits ahead of ensuring that local news organisations can get up-to-date information to Canadians, and reach them where Canadians spend a lot of their time; online, on social media, on Facebook."

Trudeau has described the wildfires as being "apocalyptic" and suggested that Facebook should've done more to support the efforts of people on the ground.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Meta - the parent company of Facebook - has told CNN that Canadians "continue to use our technologies in large numbers to connect with their communities and access reputable information, including content from official government agencies, emergency services and non-governmental organisations".

The spokesperson added that the new law in Canada "forces us to end access to news content in order to comply with the legislation but we remain focused on making our technologies available".