Microsoft has launched a revised bid to buy Activision Blizzard.

The tech giant had its initial takeover bid - worth $69 billion - rejected by the UK competition watchdog, and so the company has now launched a new, "substantially different" bid for the video game firm.

Microsoft's UK boss Brad Smith said in a statement: "Microsoft today has notified the restructured transaction to the CMA and anticipates that the CMA review processes can be completed before the 90-day extension in its acquisition agreement with Activision Blizzard expires on October 18.

"Under the restructured transaction, Microsoft will not be in a position either to release Activision Blizzard games exclusively on its own cloud streaming service - Xbox Cloud Gaming - or to exclusively control the licensing terms of Activision Blizzard games for rival services."

Smith also suggested that the revised bid would be a positive move "for the growth of our industry".

He said: "We believe that this development is positive for players, the progression of the cloud game streaming market, and for the growth of our industry. And as we continue to navigate the review process with the CMA, we remain as committed as ever to bringing the incredible benefits of the acquisition to players, developers, and the industry. Today’s development brings us one step closer to bringing the joy of gaming to players everywhere."