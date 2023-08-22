Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario, has retired from the role after more than 30 years.

Although he will no longer be voicing the beloved Italian plumber - which he first voiced for the 1992 Super Mario Bros. pinball game for free, before getting paid for the 1995 video game 'Mario's Game Gallery' - he will still be a Mario Ambassador.

In a statement, Nintendo said: “It has been an honour working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him.

“Please keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will post at a future date.”

Re-sharing the X post, Charles added: “My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo!!!!! (sic)"

Charles also voiced the parts of Luigi, Wario and Waluigi across the money-spinning franchise.

Chris Pratt recently voiced Mario in the record-breaking blockbuster 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', but his predecessor did have a small role in voicing Mario and Luigi’s father and Giuseppe.

Upon his audition for the role of Mario, Charles bumbled out in an America-Italian mobster-style accent: "Hello, ima Mario. Okey dokey, letsa make a pizza pie together, you go get somea spaghetti, you go geta some sausage, I getta some sauce, you gonna put some spaghetti on the sausage and the sausage on the pizza, then I'm gonna chasea you with the pizza, then you gonna chasea me with the pizza, and gonaa makea lasagne. (sic)"

'Super Mario Bros. Wonder', due out on October 20, will not feature Charles as Mario.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Character voice actors for Mario and/or Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be credited in the game credits, so please wait for the game to be released."