Elon Musk thinks there are "no great social networks".

The 52-year-old businessman acquired X - formerly known as Twitter - for $44 billion in 2022, but Elon admits that the company still has a lot of work to do.

The billionaire - who is also the CEO of Tesla - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "The sad truth is that there are no great “social networks” right now.

"We may fail, as so many have predicted, but we will try our best to make there be at least one. (sic)"

Elon subsequently encouraged journalists to promote their work through X.

He said: "If you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform!"

In July, meanwhile, Elon launched his rebrand of X, announcing that he was changing the company's name from Twitter.

Linda Yaccarino, the managing director of the site, also explained the company's long-term vision.

She wrote online: "It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

"For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started.

"There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world. (sic)"