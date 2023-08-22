Maluma likes to "communicate with [his] fans" by sharing racy pictures with them.

The 29-year-old rapper - whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias - is not averse to uploading risque snaps of himself onto Instagram but has insisted that it is just him documenting things he does "every day" and there is no specific plan to the process and wants to appear as "real" as he can to his followers.

He told E! News: "I just enjoy being me, you know. It's part of the game and it's a nice way to communicate with my fan base. That's me 100 percent, I'm real, that's the things that I do every day.The days that I show how I am, people are like...I don't know, they feel excited about it. But it's just the way I am, I feel real. I trust the process, I trust myself. It's not like something where I think, 'Oh, I should do this, I should do that, this is gonna be the great picture.' No, I just put the phone [up], whatever, 'Yo guys, boom.'"

The 'Felices los 4' hitmaker - who has posed on a bed in his underwear and also shared an image of himself stepping out of the shower for his 63 million followers - went on to add that "hard work" is the only way to achieving success as he noted that he values discipline more than talent.

He said: "Working hard, that's the only way to do it. Discipline is everything. If you have talent but have no discipline, you wouldn't make it. I would prefer having more discipline than talent. I always talk about this with the artists that I have on my record label," he noted. "They ask me, 'What's the key?' And I'm like, 'Man, discipline. Got to focus. Take the karma in a positive way against you and you're gonna see that things gonna start happening.' So discipline is everything to me."