Dick van Dyke has started to learn the ukelele.

The 97-year-old actor took to social media to showcase a video of himself toying with the string instrument as he got to grips with it told followers that it is "never too late" to start learning something new.

He captioned the post: "It’s never too late to start something new. My first ukulele lesson with @getstartedplayingukulele."

The 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' star was seen strumming a few chords as he got to grips with finding the notes in his first attempt at playing the instrument.

He said: Where’s the F?”

When a fellow member of the class said he was struggling to play a G7, Dick replied: "I can't either!"

The 'Mary Poppins' legend tied the knot with make-up artist Arlene Silver, 51, in 2012 and recently explained that being married to a woman almost half his age was the secret to feeling young and spritely well into his 90s before admitting that he still goes to the gym to keep himself in shape.

Asked about what keeps him young, he told Yahoo!: "Genes, I guess, for one thing. Having a beautiful young wife half my age to take care of me - that works! My positive attitude, I get that from my wife.

"I still go to the gym three days a week and work out. And I advise everybody to do that, because that's what ages people - it's just a stiffening up and not exercising their muscles and their lungs. Exercise is the answer."

In March, Dick managed to escape serious injury when the Lexus he was driving smashed into a gate but joked that even though he was "sore all over", he was doing fine because most of his peers are no longer here at all.

He told TMZ: "I’m fine, just sore all over. The airbags did not deploy so I just had a face plant right in the steering wheel and it just made me a little dumber. I'm doing okay. I'm 97 - all my friends are dead."