Larsa Pippen isn't engaged to Michael Jordan's son Marcus but he has given her a promise ring.

The 48-year-old reality star - who was previously married to the basketball legend's former teammate Scottie Pippen - has been dating Marcus Jordan, 32, for several months but they sparked engagement rumours last week when Larsa was seen flashing a sparkler on her left hand after having dinner with her boyfriend in Los Angeles.

However, Larsa has now revealed it's not an engagement ring but they have been talking about marriage. Speaking on her 'Separation Anxiety' podcast with Marcus, she explained: "We’re not engaged,” Pippen, 49, said. “But you did give me a promise ring.”

Marcus- who followed in his dad's footsteps by playing college basketball - added: “I definitely gave you a promise ring," before adding that they have spoken about marriage but it's not a "priority" for the couple.

Larsa added that if they do tie the knot, it's going to be in an exotic location. She went on to say: "The only thing we’ve come up with is that we want a destination wedding."

Marcus added the pictures of Larsa wearing her promise ring came after they were being bombarded with questions about a possible engagement. He said: "Paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way.”

He admitted he made up a story for photographers telling them the couple are already “looking for a location" for their wedding.

Larsa then added: "I had a hundred calls and text messages of people congratulating us."

Marcus said one of those who got in touch after the false engagement story broke was his dad Michael, but he didn't share what the retired basketball star wrote in his text messages to his son.

It comes after Michael publicly voiced his disapproval of his son's relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex. When asked if he approved of the romance, Michael told TMZ: "No".

Larsa later revealed she felt "embarrassed" and "traumatised" by the remark, but they have since cleared the air with the sports legend.

In a previous episode of the podcast, she said of the drama: "I do understand that it's not awkward for us to be together because it's us, but it probably is awkward for my ex and your dad because they have their own relationship or whatever it was. "I wasn't a part of that, you weren't a part of that. So, I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can't be mad. I understand."